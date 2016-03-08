Watch: 'We want Pogba!' Juventus fans chant on Raiola arrival

17 July at 10:15
Mino Raiola arrived at the J-medical centre today as his client, Matthijs De Ligt, completes his medical tests and works on finalising the deals in his move from Dutch side Ajax to the Bianconeri.

Upon Raiola's arrival, the Juventus fans present erupted into chants of 'We want Pogba!' whilst Raiola himself was greeted like a rock-star. Juve are being linked with a move to the Manchester United midfielder but Real Madrid are also being linked to his signature.
 

