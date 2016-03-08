Watch: what Matuidi did after that Ronaldo was sent off in AC Milan-Juventus

12 November
Blaise Matuidi tried to support his former team-mate Gonzalo Higuain after that the Argentinean was sent off in the final minutes of yesterday’s AC Milan-Juventus.

The Frenchman midfielder and the Argentinean striker spent a season together in Turin last season and the former Psg star reached Higuain before he could enter the dressing room tunnel to console him with a kiss on his head.

A gesture that many social media users have been praising. Speaking to media after the game Higuain apologized for his reaction but said Medhi Benatia fouled him in his opinion.
 

