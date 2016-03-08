Watch: what Matuidi did after that Ronaldo was sent off in AC Milan-Juventus

Matuidi che vede Higuaín in lacrime e va a dargli un bacio sulla testa pic.twitter.com/dVqhMlWQMF — denise (@_deenise19) 11 novembre 2018

Blaise Matuidi tried to support his former team-mate Gonzalo Higuain after that the Argentinean was sent off in the final minutes of yesterday’s AC Milan-Juventus.The Frenchman midfielder and the Argentinean striker spent a season together in Turin last season and the former Psg star reached Higuain before he could enter the dressing room tunnel to console him with a kiss on his head.A gesture that many social media users have been praising. Speaking to media after the game Higuain apologized for his reaction but said Medhi Benatia fouled him in his opinion.