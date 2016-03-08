Watch: what Ronaldo did before Ajax game goes viral.

Ajax held Juventus to a 1 – 1 draw last night a result that favours the Italian side although there is still all to play for.
 
Off the field, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo made a young mascots night yesterday before his side kicked off against Ajax.
 
In a video that has gone viral, you can see the happiness he brought into the lives of the two young mascots.
 
 
Ronaldo scored the game’s opening goal before Neres cancelled it out to make it 1 – 1.
 

