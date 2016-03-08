Watch: what Ronaldo did during Champions League award
01 September at 17:20Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah were nominated by the Uefa for the best player of the season award that was supposed to be held at the Uefa Champions League draw and the award ceremony on Thursday, August 31.
It was a fight between Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric and the two went on to win the Champions League with Real Madrid. The Portuguese professional football had a disappointing FIFA 2018 World Cup, while Luka Modric reached the final with Croatia.
Unfortunately for the former player of Manchester United, he failed to win the Uefa best player of the year award to the former player of Tottenham Hotspur. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the award ceremony gala that took place in Monte Carlo and instead he was seen spending time with his friends and family.
"I do not know why Cristiano did not come, he certainly had other commitments,” Luko Modric said in the mixed zone.
