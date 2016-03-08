Watch: When Sarri gave Juventus fans the middle finger

​Maurizio Sarri is officially the new Juventus coach and thus, he will have to be on good terms with the Bianconeri fans, which he hasn't always been.In April 2018, when he was still managing Napoli, the manager became the protagonist of an ugly gesture towards the Juventus fans upon arriving at the Allianz Stadium. Captured on video, he was seen showing his middle finger to the fans, who had insulted him and Napoli. Take a look at the video below.​