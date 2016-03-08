Watch: When Sarri gave Juventus fans the middle finger
16 June at 18:15Maurizio Sarri is officially the new Juventus coach and thus, he will have to be on good terms with the Bianconeri fans, which he hasn't always been.
In April 2018, when he was still managing Napoli, the manager became the protagonist of an ugly gesture towards the Juventus fans upon arriving at the Allianz Stadium. Captured on video, he was seen showing his middle finger to the fans, who had insulted him and Napoli. Take a look at the video below.
+++ #Sarri shows middle finger to #Juve fans as #Napoli team bus arrive at the Allianz Stadium +++#JuveNapoli— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) 22 april 2018
WATCH pic.twitter.com/1tV1TGuu8b
