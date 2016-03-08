Morata 'will celebrate' if he scores against Juve in Champions League
19 February at 18:10Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata has spoken with TVE ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash against Juventus, one of his former clubs.
The Spaniard was asked whether he will celebrate if he scores a goal and his reply was straightforward: "I will, for all the Atletico Madrid people. There are the same people that used to be there the day I left. And now I am here again".
In 2015, Morata scored against his former club Real Madrid when he was a striker of Juventus. His goal at the Santiago Bernabeu allowed the Old Lady to qualify to the final which she lost 3-1 against Barcelona. Morata did also score in the final.
"The Wanda Metropolitano must be like a blockhouse. Whatever is inside is our's and nobody is allowed to take it away. Griezmann will be the key for us, Cristiano for them. We'll do anything we can to stop him. It's like a final for us".
OBLAK - "Last year, when I was at Chelsea, he made an incredible save on one of my shots. I asked him how he managed and he just said: 'Instinct'". He is simply the best goalkeeper in the world".
