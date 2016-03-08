Watch: Will Morata's new Chelsea number bring him extra luck?

SHOW GALLERY

Alvaro Morata didn't have the best first season in London last year as he struggled a lot at times. WIth Antonio Conte gone, Morata's future was in heavy doubt but it seems like new boss Maurizio Sarri is willing to give him a shot to prove his worth. As the new season is about to begin, Morata decided to change his number as he went from number 9 to 29 (for his new-born daughter). Will this number change give his some luck? Let's see as you can view picture on the matter in our gallery zone bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.