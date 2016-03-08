Watch: Zaniolo responds to the Lazio fans

Nicolo Zaniolo picked up a severe ACL injury during last week's Roma-Juve game (Juve's Demiral also picked up an ACL injury as well during this game) as the young Italian starlet has now begun his recuperation process. He would love to be able to make the Euro 2020 but he knows that this will be a long shot. During today's Lazio-Samp game, some fans from the 'Curva Nord' actually chanted songs against Zaniolo. Zaniolo responded to them on Instagram as he said 'Inferior'. You can view a picture on the matter in our gallery section right now.