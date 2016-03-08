Watch: Zaniolo shows off great skills in Roma-Torino

19 January at 15:58
Roma are currently playing against Torino and are leading 2-0 at half time thanks to goals from Nicolo Zaniolo and Aleksandar Kolarov from the penalty spot. The Italian youngster is playing a fantastic match at the Stadio Olimpico and is playing with the confidence and ease of a veteran. Throughout the game, he showed off some of his skills including one in which he elegantly passed by several Torino players, despite them being in a clear numerical advantage over the Inter youth product.
 

