Watch: Zaza assists Rincon for Torino's opener

SHOW GALLERY

Torino are currently playing against Frosinone as Rincon opened the score for the granata in the first half. Italian national team striker Simone Zaza got the assist on the goal as ex-Juve player Rincon opened the score. Torino will surely be hoping to come away from this game with a win as there are 45 more minutes to go. You can watch the goal bellow right here on Calciomercato.com as you can also view some other football news as well...