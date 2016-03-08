Watford and West Ham to announce signing of out of favour Barça stars
11 June at 11:55Premier League sides West Ham United and Watford are set to announce the signings of Marlon and Gerard Deulofeu respectively.
Marlon was on loan at Nice for the last two seasons, while Deulofeu was signed from Everton on a permanent basis this past summer, but the Spaniard was sent out on loan to Watford in the January transfer window.
Mundo Deportivo report that Watford are set to seal the permanent signature of Deulefeu, while West Ham are set to sign Marlon this summer.
As far as Deulofeu is concerned, Barcelona are prepared to sell the player for a 13 million fee, despite the player having a release clause of 20 million euros.
As for Marlon, Barcelona were in contact with Manuel Pellegrini over the previous week and an agreement is very close.
The announcements for both the deals can arrive this week.
For more transfer news, click here
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments