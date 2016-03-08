Report: Watford chasing wantaway Milan fullback
29 December at 22:30Watford are keen and look set to battle Napoli for Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez next month, according to Il Mattino.
The left-back, who also plays for the Switzerland national team, has caught the eye of the Hornets after falling out of favour with new AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli since replacing Giampaolo at the helm at Milan after only 8 games in this season.
However, the English outfit will face stiff competition from the Serie A giants in order to secure the 27-year-old's signature.
Anthony Privetera
