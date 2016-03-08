Watford man linked with shock AC Milan return

25 January at 11:30
AC Milan are determined to sign a new attacking winger in the January transfer window. The Rossoneri have put Ferreira Carrasco on top of their shopping list but the Belgian star's € 10 million-a-year salary is a big obstacle for the Serie A giants who can't afford to pay such a big fee.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are now thinking about a possible return of Watford star Gerard Deulofeu who played on loan at the San Siro in the second part of the 2017/18 campaign.

The Spaniard has three goals and as much assists in 16 appearances with the Premier League side so far this season.
 

