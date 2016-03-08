Watford target Gagliardini courted by Torino

Torino have set their sights on Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini, however, Inter do not want to sell the player.
 
Gagliardini often found playing time hard to come by under former coach Spalletti and was excluded from the team's European roster due to FFP regulations but the arrival of Conte appears to have breathed fresh life into his Inter career.
 
Torino still hopes that the negotiations can take off but it is currently seen as very difficult for the midfielder to join up with Walter Mazzarri.
 
The Italian midfielder featured 19 times in Serie A last season scoring 5 goals.
 

