Watford appear to be very close to nabbing Stefano Sturaro,

The former Genoa man has struggled for playing time at the J Stadium, leading to his being linked with many clubs in England, including Newcastle, Leicester City, West Ham and Wolves.

Trouble is, none of those clubs were close to matching the Bianconeri’s €20 million valuation. Watford appear to be interested, and get on well with their Turinese counterparts, seeing as their owners (who also run Udinese) have swapped many players with the Old Lady in recent years.

Juventus and Watford will have to hurry, as the transfer window closes in less than five hours.

Sporting Lisbon are also known to be interested, as are Genoa.

Juventus’ situation looked so bad yesterday that they were even willing to let their man go on a loan deal, even without