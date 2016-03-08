Manchester United legend and Everton star Wayne Rooney is set to seal a switch to MLS Side DC United today.The 32-year-old former English skipper had joined Everton last summer from United and captained the Toffees throughout their Premier League campaign last season. He appeared in 31 Premier League games, scoring ten times and assisting twice.Sky Sports report that Rooney is set to fly to the United later today as he looks to complete a switch to DC United this summer.Rooney is expected to sign a two-year deal with DC United in the next few hours.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)