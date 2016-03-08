We got there finally! Ibra said yes to Milan
27 December at 09:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic said yes to Milan (via calciomercato). After weeks of back and forth negotiations and the side rumours to go with it, the Swedish forward made his choice, accepting the Rossoneri's offer and will return for his second spell at the Milanese club.
A 6-month contract is ready, until June 2020, with a 3 million euro engagement.
The renewal for a further year will be linked to certain conditions. The performance of the now ex Los Angeles Galaxy, being that how many goals and assists he will be able to contribute.
Despite the confidence Milan will have in Zlatan, there is absolutely no expectation that Milan are to gain qualification for the next Champions League. There are still fine deals to pan out, but the trust has been reached and the agreement made.
So when will he arrive?
The first offer made by Maldini and Boban dates back to a month and a half ago. The Swede has always been considered the only one able to make a change to the Milan dressing room, for technical qualities and personality.
After weeks of stalemate, Milan presented a last offer, from 3 million up to June with an option for the following year. A few days of reflection, then Ibra accepted the proposal.
For the landing it is a matter of days: Zlatan is expected in Italy before New Year, perhaps already for December 30th. Ibrahimovic back to Milan, a matter of hours and the sensational return will come true.
Anthony Privetera
