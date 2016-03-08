Borussia Dortmund star Julian Weigl is being linked with some of the best clubs in Europe. Pep Guardiola is known to be a huge admirer of the German although Roma have set their sights on the footballer. Speaking with the Bild about his future, Weigl kept a door open for his summer exit: "I don't know what will happen at the end of the season, let's see. Now I don't know what will happen in the summer". Roma and City keep monitoring him.