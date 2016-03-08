Arsene Wenger

The former Arsenal Coach - who was the Londoners’ gaffer from 1996 to 2018 - left the Gunners last summer to be replaced by Unai Emery, after failing to land his team in the Champions League for two straight seasons.

Speaking to French paper L'Est Republicain, the Alsace native claimed that he wasn’t finished as a Coach yet.

"To be honest, for the moment, I have not really thought about that because I fixed myself something whereby in the first few months I would not take any decisions.

"So I have not been too worried about that. It is not even going through my head."

There was talk that the former Gunner wanted to take a year out, thus ruling himself out of the running for jobs like Everton Coach.

"No, I am not retired.

“If I was I would have been for a long time. I will be 69 in October."

Asked if he would take another managerial role, Wenger replied: "I don’t know, I don’t know."