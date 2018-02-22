The Gunners boss was speaking after his side fell 3-1 to Leicester City at the King Power Arena, their seventh straight away loss of the campaign.

“I’m convinced Arsenal will be one of the contenders next year,” the Frenchman told the Evening Standard. “The quality is there, the spirit is exceptional.”

Wenger is leaving at the end of the season, with the rumour mill claiming that Luis Enrique, Carlo Ancelotti, Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe are all in the running.

“If the team has one or two good away results next season they will play for the Premiership, I’m convinced, because there is something special in that team that will come out next season.

“If you look at our season, at home we have championship winning form and away we have a consequence of many things.”



Arsenal also went out of the Europa League in midweek, something Wenger partly credited with their bad result in the Midlands:

“We have a lack of confidence because of a few bad results and after that we neglected a little bit some games because we were in the Europa League."

The Alsace native is adamant that his successor can turn things around. The Gunners have not competed for the highest honour in England in several years, however, as their squad depth is repeatedly pilloried in the press.