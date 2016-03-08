Wenger blames Van Dijk for Liverpool defeat to Barcelona
02 May at 16:45Liverpool fell to a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in Spain last night; Lionel Messi scoring two in what ended up being a convincing victory for Ernesto Valverde's side. Now, Barcelona will head to Anfield for the second leg, where the Premier League side will be looking to achieve a historic comeback.
Speaking on the match to beIN Sports, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said the following:
"Physically they are stronger than Barcelona, especially pace-wise. Barcelona made two or three yellow cards because they could not even run with Liverpool's players. But when they get into the final third Barca have that quality. One chance, one goal.
"It is very interesting because Virgil van Dijk [usually] covers, but he should go with Suarez to cover that goal. Especially from a centre-back with that quality… he lets him go. At the start his position is not bad, but he refuses to respond. It's a great goal because the cross is fantastic. For a goalscorer it is ideal. It is marvellous football."
