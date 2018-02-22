The French Coach was speaking to RMC radio after managing Arsenal in his last game, a 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

Wenger has been linked to former club Monaco, while PSG want him to take over as sporting director.

"[I would take] a project that is solid, which makes sense, which has the means to fulfil its ambitions too, because, well ... at my age, I can't work over 20 years," the Alsace native said.

"So a project that is achievable in the short term, but which makes sense long-term."

The 22-year Arsenal Coach confirmed that he needed to rest before taking on a new responsibility, anyway:

"I think I'm not ready for that at the moment. That would be very difficult. I think on that day, I would stay at home," he said. "Yes, I had offers. But at the moment I did not even speak to anybody. I had many offers but I come out of such a long process. You can't come out and the next morning say I go somewhere else. It's impossible."