Arsène Wenger has admitted that Real Madrid were one of his great passions as a child, fuelling speculation that he may choose to move there.

The longtime Arsenal gaffer left the North London side after 22 years at the helm, and is being linked with the Real job after Zinedine Zidane convened an emergency press conference and announced his resignation yesterday.

"Real Madrid, I think I turned them down two or three times," told BeIN. Sports, "It's one of the teams I loved when I was a kid.”

Wenger was speaking in an interview in which he also claimed that he rejected the Galacticos on more than one occasion over the last few years,

The Coach also revealed that he was tempted by the challenge: "It is exciting because you will be tested again, that's what I want again in my life basically I am a competitor who needs to be tested," he said. "I don't know exactly what will happen now, but I am in front of an empty page and I will have to write the next chapter."

Linked to PSG in recent times, the Alsace native had, however, stated that he wanted to take a year out before considering any new adventures.