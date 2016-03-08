Wenger: "I miss coaching but..."

Arsene Wenger was linked to a move to AC Milan a few weeks ago but this has since been denied by the involved parties. Here is what the ex-Arsenal boss had to say concerning his future as he talked to BeIn Sports (via Calciomercato.com):



"Retirement? I don't really feel retired but I do feel a bit frustrated. I really do miss coaching for certain things. I miss the pre-games, the games, the awards, the fans, sharing these moments, etc... . I lived all my life in this so I certainly miss it. At the same time, I don't miss all the stuff around a game that you have to cope with. Future? I am certainly not finished yet. Yes I am older but I do have a lot of experience. I have been in the game for 35 years so I can share my experiences easily. Give back? Well this is important, everyone who is fortunate should give back to the people in need at some point in their life...".



