Wenger: "I miss coaching but..."

Wenger Arsenal
16 November at 20:00
Arsene Wenger was linked to a move to AC Milan a few weeks ago but this has since been denied by the involved parties. Here is what the ex-Arsenal boss had to say concerning his future as he talked to BeIn Sports (via Calciomercato.com):

"Retirement? I don't really feel retired but I do feel a bit frustrated. I really do miss coaching for certain things. I miss the pre-games, the games, the awards, the fans, sharing these moments, etc... . I lived all my life in this so I certainly miss it. At the same time, I don't miss all the stuff around a game that you have to cope with. Future? I am certainly not finished yet. Yes I am older but I do have a lot of experience. I have been in the game for 35 years so I can share my experiences easily. Give back? Well this is important, everyone who is fortunate should give back to the people in need at some point in their life...". 

For more news visit Calciomercato.com right now. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.