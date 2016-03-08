Arsene Wenger has lavished praise on young France star Kylian Mbappé, claiming that he could become a world-beater.

The French Coach recently retired from Arsenal after 22 years, but he is still the third voice on TF1’s coverage of Les Bleus’.

He was effusive after the 19-year-old scored a stunning brace to down Argentina in the World Cup Round of 16.

"Kylian attacked Argentina from the off," Wenger said. "He was dangerous all match long and, when he was faced with a decision, he made it.

"Do not forget that Kylian is only 19 years old -- we do not realise what that means at this level. You need to take a step back to understand it. It is exceptional what he has achieved.

"When Kylian was 17 and playing for Monaco, his numbers were incredible. When the numbers are there at that age, it means that there is efficiency on top of very young talent -- this proves that he is part of the group of five or six top players that will soon dominate the world."