Wenger: "Milan? There hasn't been any contacts..."

AC Milan had a pretty solid summer transfer window as they started off this season pretty well. The rossoneri are currently 4th in the Italian Serie A standings (after wins against Sampdoria, Genoa and Udinese over the past two weeks) as they would love to finish in the top 4. There has been heat on Milan coach Rino Gattuso (especially before these 3 straight wins) as reports in France linked ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to the rossoneri. This doesn't seem very logical at this moment in time since Gattuso looks to have found the right recipe even if his club has been hit with a ton of injuries.



Here is what Arsene Wenger had to say about the rumors linking him to Milan as he talked to beIN Sports (via Calciomercato.com): "Milan and Real Madrid? There haven't been any contacts with either Milan or Real Madrid this I can assure you..".



For more news on the matter you can visit Calciomercato.com right here right now.