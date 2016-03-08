Wenger opens up about his future amid rumours
03 June at 22:30After leaving Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has revealed in an interview that he wants to continue as manager, amid rumours linking him with several job offers.
"It is a question which I will have to answer in the next 15 days. I still have the desire to be a coach, yes," Wenger told Telefoot.
"Do I still have to desire to throw myself into a crazy challenge? I don’t know. It is a job that needs total commitment. I need to take a bit of a space which I have never done.
"What will influence me? What is inside me. How much I miss being a coach. How I manage to live without this adrenaline which is part of being a coach and influencing a football match. To experience a beautiful game of football and share it with others after a game gives great emotions.
"Football has allowed me to meet amazing people, who have offered their hand and who have helped me do what I have done."
