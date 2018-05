During an interview with The Guardian, former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger was asked about speculation linking him with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, many view him as an ideal candidate to become their new chief executive or general manager. Here is what he had to say on the subject “I have had no discussions with them recently. I can tell you that in all honesty. I have always been close to those in charge of PSG – I advised them to buy the club because I was convinced that there were great things that could be done in a city which loves football. They have worked well and made a good start. I think people are too hard on them, too demanding. PSG just won all four national trophies in France and it’s not enough, apparently. But you cannot build a club with the idea that if you don’t win the Champions League then it’s a failure.”(The Guardian)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)