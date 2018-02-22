Wenger reveals truth behind possible PSG move
18 May at 17:35During an interview with The Guardian, former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger was asked about speculation linking him with a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, many view him as an ideal candidate to become their new chief executive or general manager. Here is what he had to say on the subject:
“I have had no discussions with them recently. I can tell you that in all honesty. I have always been close to those in charge of PSG – I advised them to buy the club because I was convinced that there were great things that could be done in a city which loves football. They have worked well and made a good start. I think people are too hard on them, too demanding. PSG just won all four national trophies in France and it’s not enough, apparently. But you cannot build a club with the idea that if you don’t win the Champions League then it’s a failure.”
(The Guardian)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
