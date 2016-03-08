Wenger: 'Ramsey perfect for Juve, why I said no to Real Madrid'

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke with Il Corriere dello Sport about the Champions League campaign, Aaron Ramsey and his career: “Juventus did an excellent signing with Ramsey. He is an excellent player. He has many qualities, he is unique because you can find him everywhere on the pitch. He has great attacking skills, he is a complete center midfielder. Juve did a very interesting operation.



ATLETI V. JUVE - I expect a leveled game. Atletico defends very well but Juve have good game style and I think they are the favorites to go through. It’s too early to say who can win the Champions League, Juve has been very convincing so far but there are 4-5 teams that can win it”.



FUTURE - I don’t know yet, I travel a lot, my objective is to continue to take the best out of other people. I don’t know if I will continue to do that on the pitch or somewhere else.



NO TO REAL - I rejected Real Madrid for three reasons: I was feeling well at Arsenal, I had a good relationship with my players and I wanted to develop the project”.



HENRY AND VIEIRA – “They can become great managers. Vieira began the season and it’s was easier for him. Thierry had to manage a tough situation. When you start the season with the club, if things don’t go well, you can have six times of time. But if you arrive in October and you don’t sort things out immediately, then you could be gone after three months. It’s wrong to judge a manager after his first professional experience”.

