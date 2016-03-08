Wenger reveals when he will return to coaching

31 October at 18:00
After a short break, Arsene Wenger is now seemingly ready to return coaching, having left Arsenal ahead of this season. 
 
"I can't say anything about my future with certainty because I don't know where it will be. However, I will be somewhere, I just don't know where yet," Wenger told Sky Sports. 
 
Even though it's not stated in the quotes, Sky Sports (who carried out the interview) mentions that a return will take place in 2019.
 

