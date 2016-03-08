Wesley Moraes admits “Lazio can be in my future”
07 September at 11:45Wesley Moraes was one of the players linked with a move to Lazio this summer, with the idea that he would be brought in as a sort-of vice-Immobile to provide support for Lazio’s prolific Italian forward.
However, a move broke down after looking likely for weeks and it has been recently revealed that the reason behind it was that Simone Inzaghi was not fully convinced by the ability of Wesley and therefore he would rather the board strengthen another area of the team, as both Felipe Caicedo and Alessandro Rossi can fight for a place as vice-Immobile.
Now, Wesley Moraes himself has admitted that a move to Lazio could still happen in the future: “Lazio can be in my future, it is a prestigious club in the world football scene” before adding that “the next two objectives are to achieve the first goal in the Champions League and dress the Brazilian national team.”
For now, Wesley will stay in Belgium but, if he were to have an impressive season this year, then perhaps Inzaghi will change his mind and take a chance on the Brazilian forward.
