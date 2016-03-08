Wesley Moraes Agent: “Wesley will be a Lazio player”
23 June at 21:45Lazio, after completing the signing of Danish full-back Riza Durmisi, are ready to complete their second signing of the transfer window.
This time, it centres around their hunt for a vice-Immobile, a back-up for the prolific Italian forward. The player – Wesley Moraes, of Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.
The 21-year-old Brazilian forward has been rumoured to be close to a move to the Stadio Olimpico and now, the player’s agent, Paulo Nemhy, has all-but confirmed the move: “Wesley will be a Lazio player. I think everything will be resolved before the start of pre-season, we have an agreement and my only desire is that he plays in Rome.”
