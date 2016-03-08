West Ham 3-1 Man Utd: full-time

Premier League giants Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to the London Stadium to lock horns with West Ham United on Saturday.



The Red Devils have failed to win their last two games in all competitions, with their last league game a 1-1 draw against Wolves and their mid-week game against Derby in the EFL Cup saw them get knocked out on penalties.



West Ham (4-3-3) Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Noble, Rice, Obiang; Yarmolenko, Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson.



Substitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Snodgrass, Diangana, Antonio, Lucas.



Manchester United (possible 4-4-2) De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic; Fellaini, McTominay; Pogba; Lukaku, Martial.



Substitutes: Grant, Bailly, Darmian, Herrera, Fred, Mata, Rashford.