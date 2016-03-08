West Ham agree deal to sign Lazio star: medical tests tomorrow

Felipe Anderson is set to join West Ham on a permanent deal, Sky Sport reports.



Lazio have reached an agreement with the Hammers who will pay € 38 million to welcome the services of the Brazilian winger.



Talks between the two clubs had been put on hold but now the two parties seems to have reached an agreement as the player is set to take a flight to London tonight ahead of tomorrow’s medical tests.



Claudio Lotito’s asking price was € 40 million but the Biancocelesti president agreed to sell the player for a slightly lower fee.



The player will sign a five-year deal with the Hammers.



The Brazilian had been linked with a move to Manchester United a few years ago but the Red Devils failed to match Lotito’s asking price that time.

Felipe Anderson leaves Lazio after 34 goals and 42 assists in 177 appearances with the Biancocelesti.



