West Ham agree deal to sign Lazio star: the details
14 June at 11:35West Ham United have reached an agreement to sign Felipe Anderson from Serie A giants Lazio, Sky Sports understand.
Felipe Anderson has become an important part of the Lazio side over the last three seasons and while he did endure a dip in form last season, he still scored four times and assisted seven times in 21 Serie A appearances for the biancocelesti.
Sky Sports understand that the Hammers have reached an agreement with Lazio to sign the 25-year-old Brazilian winger.
The fee is 30 million euros and the player's contract will have a 20 percent future resale, which will hand that percent of the fee to Lazio if and when West Ham sell him further on.
Igli Tare will fly to London tomorrow to close the deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
