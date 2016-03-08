West Ham and Chelsea face competition from Monaco and Valencia for Brazilian talent
03 July at 19:40The transfer saga revolving around Felipe Anderson’s move away from Lazio grows more convoluted by the day.
After reports a couple of weeks ago suggested that a move to West Ham was nearly done, negotiations have since stalled and there appears to be too much difference between West Ham’s final offer of around €40 million (including bonuses) and the €45-€50 million which Claudio Lotito wants for the star.
To make matters more complicated, Claudio Lotito delivered a passionate speech ahead of Lazio’s pre-season training camp, saying that Lazio do not need to sell. Furthermore, it appears as though Chelsea are still interested and, according to the latest reports from Il Messaggero, Lotito has spoken to both Valencia and Monaco about the player.
Could it be that Felipe Anderson joins up with his former teammate Keita Balde at France? Or could he inevitably remain at Lazio? Expect developments within the coming weeks.
