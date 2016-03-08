The Sampdoria defender is liked by both West Ham and Everton.

He belongs to Sassuolo, but was very successful last season on loan at Sampdoria.

The 26-year-old is also liked by Spartak Moscow, Seville and Monaco, but his strong season in Genoa has earned him praise from all over - and a call-up to two summer friendlies with Italy.

It looks like Samp themselves weren’t willing to pay the full price for the defender either. Ferrari earned a promotion to Serie A three seasons ago with Crotone, and has earned respect in the first division.

, and there was plenty of talk in May that Napoli would snap him up, but it appears that Aurelio De Laurentiis doesn’t want to pay the full sum, with Sassuolo unwilling to play ball.