West Ham and Everton given hope as exit of Barça defender is announced
29 May at 17:20West Ham and Everton are reported to be among the clubs interested in signing Barcelona defender Marlon. The Brazilian centre-back joined Nice on loan and the president of the French club announced that the Brazilian is not going to move permanently at the club.
“Barcelona have received an offer of € 20 million”, Nice president Rivere said.
“He will leave Nice, Barcelona have already received an offer for him.”
Last week’s reports in Spain claimed West Ham are in pole position to sign the talented centre-back who played 27 games in all competitions with Nice this season.
Marlon joined Barcelona for € 5 million in July 2016 and spent the last two seasons on loan at Fluminense and Nice.
Further reports about Marlon’s possible move to Wet Ham are expected in the coming hours but the Hammers could be close to signing their first summer reinforcement.
