West Ham and Roma target: 'I can't think about the future'

Duvan Zapata, Atalanta forward, has spoken to Sky Sport, giving a lengthy interview about his time with the Bergamo club and his future, amid reports he is linked with a move to West Ham or Roma."Napoli is a team in which I think any attacker can score, because it is a team that scores from the attackers. I was aware of this, that if I could play for 10 or 15 minutes, I could have opportunities to score. I did not played much, but every time I was called in because I was needing goals. It was a good experience, we also had Higuain in the squad, a striker of his class. Training every day with him, see how he plays and how he moves was something to learn from."I can't think about the future, I live in the present and I want to enjoy the present. My present has always been Italian football and so I have faced it."With Mister Gasperini, I really feel very good. I learned new things. At the beginning, on my arrival, I struggled because I didn't understand well. Then the weeks went by, I found myself better and started learning some movements and concepts that I might not have in my game already. So I think this was the most important thing that is now making me score so many goals. I like everything about Atalanta. As a company it is very organized. It puts us in the best conditions for training and making us do our best. Such a sports center is difficult to find. And then they have an important youth sector where they bring out great talents."