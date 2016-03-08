West Ham and Watford pounce on €20m Juve man

26 April at 14:00
 
Juan Cuadrado is set to play his last few games as a Juventus player. His contract expires in 2020 and according to Tuttosport reports, Juventus could look for buyers for former Chelsea and Fiorentina at the end of the season.
 
There is no shortage of potential buyers: from the Premier League (West Ham and Watford) to the La Liga (Valencia and Sevilla). Allegri, however, considers him an important squad player and the Juventus coach could try to keep him in Turin.
 
In the event of a transfer, Juve hopes to raise a treasury of between 15 and 20 million euros for the Columbian.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.