West Ham and Watford pounce on €20m Juve man



Juan Cuadrado is set to play his last few games as a Juventus player. His contract expires in 2020 and according to Tuttosport reports, Juventus could look for buyers for former Chelsea and Fiorentina at the end of the season.



There is no shortage of potential buyers: from the Premier League (West Ham and Watford) to the La Liga (Valencia and Sevilla). Allegri, however, considers him an important squad player and the Juventus coach could try to keep him in Turin.



In the event of a transfer, Juve hopes to raise a treasury of between 15 and 20 million euros for the Columbian.



