West Ham back in for Lazio star, agreement closer than ever
11 July at 12:55Premier League West Ham are reportedly back in to sign Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, with an agreement now closer than ever.
About last week, signs were that the Hammers will miss out on signing the Brazilian, with the biancocelesti asking for a higher fee. And with West Ham set to sign Borussia Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko, the Felipe saga seemed done and dusted.
But Corriere dello Sport state that the Hammers are back in for Felipe Anderson and an agreement now seems closer than ever.
The player wants to move and Lazio will only sell him to the club that makes the best offer. And West Ham are very close.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
