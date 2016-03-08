West Ham boss plays down rumours of move for Roma star
18 October at 16:30Manuel Pellegrini signed as the new head coach of West Ham United over the summer, spending plenty of the club’s money on a reinforced side, including some Serie A shopping. Pellegrini signed Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina for around €4.45m whilst they broke their club record fee to bring Felipe Anderson to London from Rome, for a €38m figure.
The latest Serie A star to be rumoured alongside West Ham in the media is Roma forward Edin Dzeko. In response, with quotes taken from CalcioMercato.com, Pellegrini said the following:
“There are always many players connected to us, but I can not dwell on the individual. Dzeko is a player I know well, but at the moment I'm not thinking about it.”
Therefore, for now, West Ham are distancing themselves from Dzeko for the time being but perhaps when his contract begins to enter its final months, or Roma decide they want to sell, the Hammers will revisit for the former Manchester City striker.
