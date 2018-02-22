West Ham bring in Pellegrini on three-year deal
22 May at 16:00West Hame have a new manager: Manuel Pellegrini.
The former Manchester City has signed a three-year contract, the Hammers reveal, and will replace David Moyes.
Though the Scot led the East London club to safety this season after a very uncertain start, he has not been offered a new contract.
Pellegrini was congratulated by chairman David Sullivan: “I am delighted to welcome Manuel Pellegrini to West Ham United. He is one of the world’s most respected football coaches and we look forward to working with him.
“It was important that we appointed someone with knowledge and experience of the Premier League, who already has an understanding – not only of the teams and players we face – but of West Ham United and our ambitions.
“Manuel brings a reputation for attacking football and getting the best out of his players. We believe he will attract new talent to the London Stadium as well as improving the current squad.”
The former Real Madrid Coach will be paid around £10 million (€11m) a season, making him one of the league’s best-remunerated coaches.
He won a title with Manchester City in his three years there, also leading the Citizens to the Champions League semi-final.
Go to comments