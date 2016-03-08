West Ham confirm signing of AC Milan target
09 July at 16:05Premier League side West Ham have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere on a two-year deal.
Wilshere has come leaps and bounds in the Arsenal youth academy and was hyped as one of the best young English players of all times not long ago. Injuries hampered the Englishman's progress and he could make only 20 appearances in the Premier League last season.
West Ham have now confirmed the signing of Wilshere, whose contract at Arsenal had run out at the end of last month.
The midfielder has signed a three-year deal at the London Stadium and new manager Manuel Pellegrini will hope to seal the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko later this week.
On signing for the Hammers, Wilshere said: It feels good, it feels special. Many people know that I’ve had a special bond with this Club growing up."
AC Milan had drawn links with Wilshere some weeks ago.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
