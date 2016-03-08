West Ham could make shock offer for AC Milan star
14 July at 15:15Premier League side West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a shock move to sign AC Milan's Inter target Suso.
La Repubblica state that West Ham could look to trigger Suso's release clause of 38 million euros and could take advantage of Milan's perilious financial situation.
West Ham have already signed Andriy Yarmolenko and are on the verge of signing Felipe Anderson from Lazio. Suso has also been linked with a move to Inter Milan.
