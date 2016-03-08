Javier Pastore is getting closer to a return to Italy after spending seven years in France with PSG.

In fact, Roma are looking to secure a deal for the midfielder at €15m plus €3m in bonuses. A low, but needed figure for PSG as they need to collect money to comply with Financial Fair Play. The French club, however, would like to reach €20m which could be done with more bonuses.

Monchi has also met with the player's agent in the last hours, as Roma are not willing to offer the requested €6m per year to Pastore. Not even West Ham seem willing to do this, therefore, an agreement could be found at €4m, with a contract lasting until 2022. Furthermore, Pastore seems more willing to accept a move to Roma than West Ham.

The negotiations were born when the parties first discussed PSG goalkeeper Areola, who could leave the French side this summer. However, Monchi are not that interested in the goalkeeper, although Pastore seems closer.