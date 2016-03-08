West Ham defender opens door to Serie A move

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta would like to play in Serie A one day. The Argentine defender spoke to Sky Sport revealing his desire to play in Italy one day.



“I came close to joining Roma in the past. They offered me a three-year contract and I thought that could be a positive experience for me. However, Guardiola took over at Manchester City and he told me that he needed me to stay so in the end I didn’t join Roma.”



“It’s a decision I took with my heart even though I’ve always thought that I’d like to play in Italy one day.



Zabaleta swapped Manchester City with West Ham in summer 2017. The Argentine defender joined the Hammers as a free agent one year ago and he has fife appearances and one assist in all competitions so far this season.



The 33-year-old could have a chance to play in Serie A next season as his contract with the Hammers expires in June 2019.

