West Ham have €40m bid rejected for Atalanta star

21 January at 16:40
West Ham have had a € 40 million bid rejected by Atalanta for Duvan Zapata. The Colombia striker netted four goals against Frosinone this past weekend reaching Cristiano Ronaldo on top of the Serie A top scorers.

According to Tuttosport, West Ham have made an official € 40 million bid to sign the 27-year-old who joined Atalanta from Atalanta on loan last summer. La Dea have a € 14 million release clause that they can activate before June 2020.

Zapata is not the only Serie A striker linked with West Ham. Previous reports in Italy claimed the Hammers had already had bid rejected for Genoa's Piatek and Torino's Andrea Belotti. Edin Dzeko is also a transfer target of the Premier League side.

Zapata is happy at Atalanta but, earlier last week, he admitted that a move to the Premier League could be of his interest:  “I used to support one team for each league. I liked Inter colours but I was in love with Thierry Henry’s Arsenal. In Colombia we love Premier League. Who knows. One day I could play there”.

