West Ham hold talks with former Barcelona player who wanted Manchester United move
12 July at 11:30According to the latest reports from British tabloid newspaper The Sun, Premier League side West Ham United have held talks with former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure.
This comes after reports circulating from multiple British sources last month that Toure had offered himself to Manchester City’s fierce rivals Manchester United on a wage of just £1 a week.
However, The Sun are reporting that a source close to West Ham has said the following:
“Manuel Pellegrini might like him but Toure is perceived as by some others as having too much baggage. The comments about Guardiola have made them think twice, and they also wonder if he still has it in his legs. It would take a lot of convincing from the new manager, who is currently focused on a lot of other things.”
