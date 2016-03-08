West Ham join EPL duo in race for Juve midfielder
16 June at 18:10West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.
The Hammers are not the only Premier League club that is interested in welcoming the player’s services as La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Leicester and Everton are also going to ask information about the Italian midfielder who joined Juventus in January 2015 from Genoa.
Sturaro has been struggling with game time this season and Juventus could be open to sell him for € 20 million.
The Old Lady sold Mario Lemina to Southampton for a similar fee last season and now it could be Sturaro’s turn to move to England, a league that would perfectly fit the players’ qualities.
Genoa are also interested in welcoming the player back at the club but the Grifone will find it impossible to match the price-tag of the Serie A giants.
Sturaro’s agent Carlo Volpi has recently claimed that although his client is very happy at Juventus, he doesn’t rule out a possible exit from the Allianz Stadium in the summer.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments